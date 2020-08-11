Callan Capital LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Callan Capital LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $910,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $226.50. 82,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,660. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $118.99 and a 12 month high of $227.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.06.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

