Callan Capital LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.49. 596,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,205. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.24.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

