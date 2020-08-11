Callan Capital LLC Has $871,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC owned 3.42% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 176,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after purchasing an additional 28,675 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 325.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 144,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after buying an additional 110,378 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,535,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.03. The company had a trading volume of 225,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,235. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

