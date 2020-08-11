Callan Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLDM. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Fluidigm by 1.2% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,505,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Leap Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fluidigm by 523.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 953,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 800,372 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluidigm in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Fluidigm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLDM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fluidigm from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on Fluidigm from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Fluidigm in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of FLDM stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $7.42. 2,138,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,323. The company has a market cap of $524.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.33. Fluidigm Co. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $9.26.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 48.46% and a negative return on equity of 23.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluidigm Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

