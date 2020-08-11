Callan Capital LLC Makes New $142,000 Investment in Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000. Callan Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Evofem Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 941.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,638 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $617,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $108,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVFM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,536,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,957. The firm has a market cap of $151.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.36. Evofem Biosciences Inc has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.54.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.54). Equities research analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences Inc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Justin J. File acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 857,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $2,957,143.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 880,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,481. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVFM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evofem Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.58.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

