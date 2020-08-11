Callan Capital LLC Purchases 4,260 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.52. 3,409,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,286,346. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average of $80.71. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

