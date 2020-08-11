Callan Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 140.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 906,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,970,000 after buying an additional 529,510 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1,177.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 229,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,814,000 after buying an additional 211,725 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter worth $28,341,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the first quarter worth $26,589,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 320.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,953,000 after buying an additional 173,944 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKC. UBS Group raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.20.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total value of $895,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Christina M. Mcmullen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $453,025.00. Insiders have sold a total of 52,408 shares of company stock valued at $9,490,479 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.82. 438,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.39. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $112.22 and a one year high of $202.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.21.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 13.74%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

