Callan Capital LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,729 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.21.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total value of $41,341.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,177.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,591 shares of company stock valued at $13,224,188. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $5.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $263.00. The company had a trading volume of 30,224,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,750,117. The company has a market capitalization of $745.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $278.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.77.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

