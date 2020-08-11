Canaccord Genuity Boosts Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Price Target to $19.00

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $13.50 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.40% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALSWF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSWF traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $11.92. 3,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.06 million, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.09.
About Absolute Software
Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.
