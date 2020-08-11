Canaccord Genuity Boosts Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Price Target to $19.00

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) had its price target increased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $13.50 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 59.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALSWF. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSWF traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $11.92. 3,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410. Absolute Software has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.06 million, a P/E ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.90%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

