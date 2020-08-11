Canadian Solar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 7,736 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 270% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,090 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cfra upgraded Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Canadian Solar by 18.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 46.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSIQ opened at $25.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.61. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $26.72.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.94 million. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.