Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.15% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capital One have underperformed the industry so far this year. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Its second-quarter 2020 results were hurt by a rise in provisions and weak consumer activity. Near-zero interest rates are likely to hamper revenues to some extent. Moreover, deteriorating credit quality remains a key near-term concern and might hurt the financials. Besides, the company cut its dividend by 75%. However, strength in card business, inorganic growth and a solid liquidity position are expected to aid profitability. Furthermore, as the consumers gradually regain confidence in the economic recovery, there is likely to be a rise in demand for consumer loans, going forward. This, in turn, is expected to support its non-interest income in the upcoming quarters.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COF. Nomura lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $114.50 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.65.

COF stock traded up $3.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,336,506. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average of $70.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $192,138.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

