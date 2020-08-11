CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) PT Raised to $40.00 at HC Wainwright

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, June 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on CareDx from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on CareDx in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of CDNA opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. CareDx has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $37.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 1.01.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $41.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CareDx news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $298,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Maag sold 30,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $967,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,909 shares in the company, valued at $14,827,466.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,410 shares of company stock worth $5,257,283 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CareDx by 754.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of CareDx by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period.

CareDx, Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, and commercializes healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; and AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients.

