CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,560 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.20% of CarGurus worth $5,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in CarGurus by 941.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in CarGurus by 2,750.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $271,396.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,464,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 14,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $359,947.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,493,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 800,399 shares of company stock valued at $21,096,091. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $29.99 on Friday. CarGurus Inc has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $40.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.04.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. CarGurus had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. CarGurus’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.70.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

