Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a current ratio of 9.13. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

