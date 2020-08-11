Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Hills Bank & Trust Co.

Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 40,089 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 61.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 8.7% during the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 9,719 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT stock traded up $2.01 on Tuesday, reaching $144.03. 255,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,618. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $150.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.53.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

