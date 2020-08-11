CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of MTTRY opened at $0.70 on Friday. CECONOMY AG/ADR has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.67.

CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter.

About CECONOMY AG/ADR

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

