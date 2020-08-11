Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys 228 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,307. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.58. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $82.73.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

