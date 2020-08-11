Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 902 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the software company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,131 shares of the software company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,814 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $421.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $444.14. 998,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,443,868. The company has a market capitalization of $213.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.91. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $470.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $440.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $374.76.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.94, for a total transaction of $1,739,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total transaction of $4,511,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,316 shares of company stock valued at $38,020,660. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

