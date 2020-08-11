Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.68.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $68.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,365,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,258,595. The firm has a market cap of $85.63 billion, a PE ratio of -284.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.86. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 33.59%. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.