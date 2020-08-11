Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $601,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 587,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 129,372 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 94,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 76,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FPE traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.22. 570,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,079. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.