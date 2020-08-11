Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,426. The company has a market cap of $139.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.62 and its 200 day moving average is $227.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,250 shares of company stock worth $778,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

