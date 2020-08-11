Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases 248 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,240 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 351.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 57.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 63.5% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total transaction of $315,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,695.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,504 shares of company stock valued at $810,521. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.57. 4,891,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,707,186. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.48. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $98.14. The company has a market cap of $93.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.95, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.