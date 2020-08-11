Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 737 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 50.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total value of $98,100.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,042. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,399 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,618.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $303.50. The company had a trading volume of 323,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,245. The business has a 50-day moving average of $298.47 and a 200-day moving average of $278.34. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $314.73. The stock has a market cap of $79.14 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). Intuit had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTU. BidaskClub cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Intuit from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.06.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

