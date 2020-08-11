Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,386 Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $761,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet cut Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.70. 7,555,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,459,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $100.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.05.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

