Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Sells 107 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,868,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Cfra upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.87.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,306,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,078,715. The stock has a market cap of $188.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.67.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.47 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 54.77%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

