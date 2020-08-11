Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Takes Position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Royal Gold by 44.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Royal Gold by 194.4% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Royal Gold by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGLD stock traded down $6.58 on Tuesday, reaching $130.94. 21,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,068. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Gold, Inc has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $147.64.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 39.96% and a return on equity of 7.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $147.50 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Royal Gold Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

