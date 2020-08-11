Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Stake Trimmed by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. South Street Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cedar Fair worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUN. Six Columns Capital LP purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter worth about $3,210,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,607,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Cedar Fair by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 152,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 1st quarter worth about $1,436,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,125,000. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FUN. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Fair from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

NYSE FUN traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 668,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,381. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.77. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $64.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.18.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $6.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.32 million. Cedar Fair had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 159.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

