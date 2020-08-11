Cedar Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 295,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,238,000 after acquiring an additional 134,500 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

ZBH traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,952. The company has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 866.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.66 and a 200 day moving average of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.77. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total value of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,202.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.30.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

