Cedar Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,192 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 47,666 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $481,000. Brightworth grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 403.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $71.73. The stock had a trading volume of 380,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,124. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.72. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $77.74.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

