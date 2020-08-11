Cedar Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 74,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 105,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 516.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 106,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FREL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $24.55. 283,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 627,427. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07.

