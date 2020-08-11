Cedar Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.1% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,523,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 100.8% during the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 839,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after purchasing an additional 421,367 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,532,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,128,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,352,000 after purchasing an additional 155,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,573,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,746. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $43.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.