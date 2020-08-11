Cedar Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,685 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190,020 shares during the period. Transocean comprises 0.6% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Transocean worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Transocean by 93.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 177,322 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 85,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Transocean by 204.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 188,562 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 126,547 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Transocean by 7.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 369,282 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 25,521 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Transocean by 16.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,276 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Transocean stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,388,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,415,514. Transocean LTD has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.00 to $1.45 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Transocean from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.24.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

