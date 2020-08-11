Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $678,000 Stock Position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the first quarter worth $7,940,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 84.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 495,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 227,500 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 187.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,288,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,883,000 after buying an additional 4,100,907 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 30.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 96,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the first quarter worth $845,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Coffey acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Edward Hamilton acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, with a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,773,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,993,068. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.09.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.96% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. The business had revenue of $398.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.