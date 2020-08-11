Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $85,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $279,000.

Shares of FNDB stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $39.30. The company had a trading volume of 37,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,578. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $43.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32.

