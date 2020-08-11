Cedar Wealth Management LLC Has $892,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF comprises 0.6% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 62,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 436,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 139,152 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 330,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 24,969 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 69,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 49,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period.

Shares of FNDA traded up $0.47 on Monday, hitting $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.98. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88.

