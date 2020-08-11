Cedar Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 49.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,894,000 after buying an additional 132,831 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 315,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 91,497 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 198,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,196,000.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:XT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,347. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.