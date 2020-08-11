Cedar Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 42.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $270.31. The stock had a trading volume of 34,768,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,766,796. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.37 and its 200 day moving average is $225.95. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $274.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.424 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.