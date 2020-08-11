Cedar Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1,370.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period.

EWA traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $20.61. 1,792,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,269. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

