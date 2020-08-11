Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,502 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 405.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the first quarter worth about $22,066,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,263,000 after purchasing an additional 534,194 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 127.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 863,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,860,000 after purchasing an additional 483,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 314,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,085,000.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of EWC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,436. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $30.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.