Cedar Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,000 iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter.

IEUS traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.39. The company had a trading volume of 6,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,730. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $31.74 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.