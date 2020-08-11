Cedar Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. FMR LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 30,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $111.76. 366,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,668. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $113.02.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

