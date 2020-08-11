Cedar Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 36.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,466,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,961,000 after buying an additional 4,413,450 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4,005.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,275,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 42.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,623,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,325 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 90.9% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,488,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,344 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,699,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other Kroger news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $458,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 132,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,537.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $32,882.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 224,059 shares of company stock worth $7,485,124. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.03. 4,848,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,492,519. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $21.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $41.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Kroger from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.