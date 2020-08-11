Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,845.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.42. 2,415,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,256,894. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.36.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

