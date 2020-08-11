Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,271 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 64.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,271 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148,893 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,122 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $43.43. 6,852,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,590,025. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

