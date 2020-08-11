Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 145 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,577,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,032,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,046,000 after purchasing an additional 242,896 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 109.2% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 970,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,195,000 after purchasing an additional 506,402 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 827,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,863,000 after purchasing an additional 54,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 816.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,944,000 after purchasing an additional 570,346 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $155.11. 149,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,183. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.45 and its 200-day moving average is $137.74. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.87 and a fifty-two week high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

