Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 171 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 16.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. CWM LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.48. The stock had a trading volume of 738,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,513. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.84. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $61.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.