Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 566 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000.

Shares of PHB stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 225,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,585. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.10. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

