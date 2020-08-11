Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,414 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,414 shares during the quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Pinterest by 132.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 79,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 45,102 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Pinterest by 148.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pinterest by 19.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,865,000 after buying an additional 1,081,959 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Pinterest by 8,544.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth $5,931,000. 46.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $26,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.42, for a total value of $1,357,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,470,898 shares of company stock valued at $39,707,147 over the last three months.

NYSE:PINS traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $35.86. 22,460,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,993,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.51 and a beta of 1.95. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.89.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.94.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.