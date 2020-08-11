Cedar Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $312,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 52,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,438 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 137,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 23,980 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the period.

Shares of FUTY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.64. The stock had a trading volume of 123,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,164. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $46.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.02.

