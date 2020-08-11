ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 100.55% and a negative net margin of 192.93%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCXI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.73. 19,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,842. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.07.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 90,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $5,906,205.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,357,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,413,734.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 133,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $7,268,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,350,078 shares of company stock worth $78,767,977. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCXI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

